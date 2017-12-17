Plane out of KC crashes in Indiana, killing three people and dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLDENBURG, Ind. -- The initial investigation into a small plane crash in Indiana has determined that the single engine Cessna (Tail Number N761YZ) originated from Kansas City and was heading to an airport in Frederick, Maryland when the crash occurred.

Indiana State Police say it is unclear at this time what caused the plane to crash on Saturday at approximately 9:10 pm. Police there were called to the wooded area in the 5000 Block of North Hamburg Road that claimed the lives of all three people on board.

The Indiana State Police were notified when reports came in that an aircraft had crashed and that the plane possibly caught fire after crashing. Cincinnati Air Traffic Control reported that a plane that was being tracked disappeared from RADAR in the area where the crash was reported. Officers arrived on scene and located the fire from the wreckage in a heavily wooded area behind a residence. Fire personnel were able to make it to the crash scene and extinguish the flames.

As a result of the crash, three people were found dead at the scene. A dog was also found dead. A second dog survived the crash and showed up at a nearby residence. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian to be treated for injuries.

On Monday, autopsies will be performed on all three victims of the crash. The victims’ identities will not be released until the Franklin County, Indiana Coroner’s Office can confirm their identities and speak with the next of kin.

The Indiana State Police is conducting a joint investigation with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The investigation is ongoing and may take weeks to complete.

Fox 4 will continue to follow this story and provide updates on the Fox 4 KC app.

Be sure to download our apps and sign up for push alerts to be notified on developments for this and other stories and follow us on Facebook.

Fox4kc news apps: iPhone and Android