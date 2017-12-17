Massive power outage at Atlanta airport impacts fliers in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A massive power outage at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is affecting travelers trying to depart from Kansas City International (KCI).

Fliers said they were shocked and inconvenienced by the outage at the world’s busiest airport. Many of them were trying to get home after a busy sporting weekend in Kansas City.

The Atlanta airport lost power Sunday around 1 p.m. ET. It happened following a fire at one of the airport’s substations.

At least, 1,000 flights in and out of Atlanta have been canceled including two Delta flights that were supposed to leave KCI Monday morning.

Fliers said they had to quickly come up with a backup plan.

“We’re planning to stay with my uncle,” said Fatoumata Bah, who was visiting Kansas City from Portland. “[We always have a backup plan] just in case anything like this were to happen so we’re going to stay with my uncle until further notice.”

“My big thing is that I’m a teacher,” said David Brooks, who was in town for NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship. “I missed two days already last week so I didn’t want to miss another day.”

The mayor of Atlanta, Kasim Reed, said there is no evidence that the fire at the substation was deliberately set. Reed said they hope to have the airport fully operational by midnight.