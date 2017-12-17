Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melted Snowman Chocolate Bark

Makes 8 servings (1 snowman per serving)

Ingredients:

1 6 0z. bar of baking white chocolate

Peanut butter cups (mini)

Red chocolate candies

Candy eyes

Orange candy sprinkles

Pretzel sticks

Directions:

Line a cookie tray with either a silicon baking mat or wax paper. Melt chocolate according to the directions on the package. Cut the bottom portion of the peanut butter cups off and put them back together, but slightly off alignment (this gives it the "hat" look). Pour chocolate on to baking mat and spread out using a spatula. Place all of the "snowman" parts on top of the chocolate. Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes to set. Carefully break into pieces. (Use a knife to "guide" the breaks)

Source: princesspinkygirl.com