One dead, two with serious injuries in head-on collision with church van

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Sunday morning after a crash involving a church van.

Police responded to a scene of a two-vehicle crash at Oldham Road and Hillcrest Road around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a Ford church van was traveling south on Oldham Road with a driver and three passengers. A Kia heading north on Oldham, with only a driver, crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into the church van.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. The four occupants of the van were all transported to area hospitals.

The driver of the van and one passenger had serious injuries, while the other two passengers have been treated and released with minor injuries.

The deceased victim was later identified as 23-year-old Alexandria R. Johnson of Kansas City, Mo.