Elderly woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Shawnee Sunday morning

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- One person died in a crash Sunday morning in Shawnee. It happened at about 10:00 a.m., at Barker and Johnson Drive and involved three vehicles. Fox 4's Rebecca Gannon was at the scene and said the victim is an elderly woman who was in the passenger seat of one of the cars. An older man with her was taken to a hospital.

On Monday, police released the identity of the victim. She is Shirley Wagner, an 82-year-old Overland Park resident.

Johnson Drive was closed from Barker Rd to I-435.

The Shawnee Police Department Traffic Unit has been called in to investigate, and the investigation is continuing.