Pedestrian struck and killed on I-670 in hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police said one person was killed on a roadway in what is believed to be a hit-and-run incident.

Emergency personnel responded to a scene along eastbound Interstate 670 near Genessee Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday regarding a pedestrian struck.

Police said the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released at this time, was struck in the #2 lane of travel on eastbound I-670 by an unknown vehicle.

There were no witnesses located. It is unknown if the pedestrian was standing or crossing the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police.

This is the 95th road fatality in Kansas City, police say. In both 2016 and 2015, there were 68 deaths on Kansas City roads.