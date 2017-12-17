Rocket launcher among weapons turned in at San Francisco gun buyback

SAN FRANCISCO — When San Francisco police held a gun buyback event on Saturday, they might have gotten more than they bargained for.

The event is part of an effort to get guns off the streets, and anyone can turn in a weapon, with no questions asked.

But when someone brought in a bazooka-style rocket launcher, there were more than a few raised eyebrows.

The anti-tank weapon was among the 188 firearms that were handed over to police, KPIX reported.

“It’s important because every gun that we destroy and we get off the street is a potential gun that could have killed somebody or destroyed a whole universe — just one of those guns,” said Rudy Corpuz Jr., executive director of United Playaz, which co-hosted the event with police.

Organizers said the event was expected to result in at least $50,000 paid out for the weapons.