Rocket launcher among weapons turned in at San Francisco gun buyback

Posted 5:02 pm, December 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:01PM, December 17, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO — When San Francisco police held a gun buyback event on Saturday, they might have gotten more than they bargained for.

An officer displays a rocket launcher turned into a police buyback event.

The event is part of an effort to get guns off the streets, and anyone can turn in a weapon, with no questions asked.

But when someone brought in a bazooka-style rocket launcher, there were more than a few raised eyebrows.

The anti-tank weapon was among the 188 firearms that were handed over to police, KPIX reported.

“It’s important because every gun that we destroy and we get off the street is a potential gun that could have killed somebody or destroyed a whole universe — just one of those guns,” said Rudy Corpuz Jr., executive director of United Playaz, which co-hosted the event with police.

Organizers said the event was expected to result in at least $50,000 paid out for the weapons.