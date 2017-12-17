× The Kansas City Film Critics’ Circle names “Get Out” the Best Film of 2017

The 52nd annual Kansas City Film Critics’ Circle Awards were announced on December 17th.

Writer-director Jordan Peele and his horror/social satire “Get Out” won three awards, including Best Picture during the annual Loutzenhiser Awards vote, named for the organization’s founder, the late Dr. James Loutzenhiser.

Founded in 1966, the KCFCC is the second oldest critics group in the country. In addition to Best Picture, “Get Out” won the Sci-Fi/Fantasy/Horror Award, and Peele won for Best Original Screenplay.

“Call Me By Your Name” also received three awards, including Best LGBT Film, a category created last year in honor of late KCFCC member and activist Tom Poe. Timothée Chalamet’s performance in “Call Me By Your Name” won Best Actor, while James Ivory’s screenplay won the adapted category,

“The Shape of Water” received two awards, with Guillermo del Toro winning Best Director and Sally Hawkins winning Best Actress for “The Shape of Water.”

The full list of winners for the 52nd James Loutzenhiser Awards are below:

BEST PICTURE: Get Out

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

BEST ACTOR: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

BEST ACTRESS: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Jordan Peele, Get Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: (tie) James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name and Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Coco

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: In The Fade

BEST DOCUMENTARY: Jane

VINCE KOEHLER AWARD FOR BEST SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY or HORROR FILM: Get Out

TOM POE AWARD FOR BEST LGBT FILM: Call Me By Your Name

