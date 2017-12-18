Driver going wrong way on 71 Highway causes fatal crash, closes two lanes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northbound 71 Highway closed at 22nd Street Monday morning because of a fatal two-car crash. The accident happened around 5 a.m.
Kansas City Police said it appears the crash was the result of a driver going the wrong way on 71 Highway.
The two closed lanes were expected to be reopened at approximately 9:00 a.m.
