Kansas City, Kan., fire chief announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fire Chief John Paul Jones announced he’s retiring effective December 20, 2017, after over three decades of service with the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department, and serving as Fire Chief since 2007.

In his letter Jones expressed, “I have thoroughly enjoyed and valued my tenure of over ten years as Fire Chief.”

Chief Jones expressed his appreciation to the residents of the community and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County Kansas City, Kansas for the opportunity to serve the community in this capacity. “It has been a privilege.”

“I am proud to say that the city is well protected by fine men and women of dedication and courage,” he said in his letter to all Fire Department personnel. “The future is bright for our department as you go forward and serve with excellence.”

He thanked all members of the KCKFD.

“I feel good knowing that serving the community is in your hands. While I look forward to spending more time with my family, I will always treasure the days where I was part of being involved in what can only be described as “the greatest job in the world.”