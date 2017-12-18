Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 4 News
FOX4 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Menu
News
Traffic
Morning Show
On-Air
Contests
Sports
Community
Weather
47°
47°
Low
38°
High
59°
Wed
37°
54°
Thu
45°
60°
Fri
23°
31°
See complete forecast
National Transportation Safety Board briefing on train derailment with multiple casualties
Posted 1:28 pm, December 18, 2017, by
Michelle Pekarsky
and
CNN Wire
,
Updated at 01:30PM, December 18, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Reddit
LinkedIn
Email
More
Google
Have a news tip?
Click here to tell FOX 4!
Popular
Still in shock, friends can’t figure out why Blue Springs teen was at home where he was murdered
Amtrak train derails from overpass onto interstate, killing passengers taking inaugural trip on new route
16-year-old boy found shot dead in front yard in Blue Springs
Woman mauled to death by her dogs while taking them for a walk
Latest News
Mississippi 5-year-old calls 911 to save Christmas from the Grinch, gets to throw the Grinch in jail
KCK man charged with 2nd degree murder for deadly 2016 crash that killed 50-year-old mother
Joe’s Weather Blog: Wasting the cold air (TUE-12/19)
Gingerbread house recipe from Ameristar’s pastry chef
Weather
Weather Blog
Joe’s Weather Blog: The odds of a White Christmas (FRI-12/15)
Weather
Weather Blog
Joe’s Weather Blog: What I feel confident about heading towards Christmas (MON-12/18)
Health
Local family with little one battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy says “miracle drug” is changing their daughter’s life
Guests
Mornings
Recipes
Don’t just heat your leftovers up, use them to create these two dishes from Renee Kelly’s Harvest
Weather
Weather Blog
Joe’s Weather Blog: The 2017-18 Winter Weather Forecast (WED-11/22)
Guests
Mornings
Recipes
Fox 4 Foodies: Double Diablo Burger
News
North Kansas City man checks off bucket list item by competing on Wheel of Fortune
News
Google’s top searches for 2017: Matt Lauer, Hurricane Irma and more
News
California wildfires have destroyed 1,000 structures — and counting
Weather
Weather Blog
Joe’s Weather Blog: A little rain (finally) and bigger changes (SAT-12/16)
Entertainment
The Kansas City Film Critics’ Circle names “Get Out” the Best Film of 2017
News
Massive power outage at Atlanta airport impacts fliers in KC
News
Piper High School in KCK holds forum to address racist graffiti found at school
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.