Metro family takes in couple who came to KC after Hurricane Harvey left them homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro family came to the rescue of strangers, taking them in when they had nowhere else to go.

They landed in the metro after Hurricane Harvey. The homeless family said even metro shelters turned them away.

“We got flooded out of our house when Harvey came through. It put about three feet of water through our living room,” said Hoaliti Birdsong.

Birdsong and his wife, Tessa Grey, lived just outside of New Orleans when they lost their home to Hurricane Harvey.

This was rock bottom for the already struggling couple.

“This is under the rock, under the gravel, under the dirt,” Tessa said.

The couple headed to St. Louis after a guy promised to help; but the help fell through.

“He said, 'look, you know, I'll send you to Kansas City. There's better job opportunities out there,'” Birdsong recalled.

He paid for them to stay a week in a hotel in North Kansas City. After that, they were homeless, sleeping outside in the cold.

“That first night right before they got there, my toes felt like they were going to fall off,” Birdsong said.

That was until Chris Arndt saw something that he just couldn't shake on his way home from work.

“I told my wife, 'I don't know who is under that blanket, but there's a family a quarter mile away from us, sleeping in a field,'” Arndt said.

Arndt's tenant was moving out of a second home he and his wife rent out in Independence, so he told his wife they needed to help.

“I've been learning to listen to the voice of God, and it was just there saying, 'you have to help them,'” Arndt explained.

The Arndts went back to the field to offer assistance.

“She was so cold, she couldn't even barely move on the ground,” Arndt said.

They brought the couple back to their house to warm up.

“No shelters will take us in. Whenever they would say there was an opening, we would call back and they were full,” Tessa said.

The couple said they just can't catch up. She has multiple health issues, no friends or family willing to help, and Birdson's salary can't cover all their bills.

“Which is what the church is for: is to help those in dire need. And if you're sleeping out on the ground in the cold, I'd say that's a pretty dire need,” Arndt said.

The Arndts have agreed to host the couple until Jan. 3, to give them some time to find long term help.

