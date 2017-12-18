Metro shipping companies renting U-Hauls to deliver packages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Mo. -- Delivery companies in some parts of the Metro are taking an unusual route to make sure your packages arrive in time for the holidays.

Drivers from FedEx and the United Parcel Service (UPS) are delivering packages using rental trucks like U-Hauls.

“They came here and it was kind of like ‘why are you driving U-Haul trucks,’” wondered Dave Donaldson.

The married father of three said he’s received two to three packages a week leading up Christmas, but you can imagine his surprise when a UPS driver showed up in a U-Haul.

“I did kind of look out the window just to make sure it was the UPS guy,” said Donaldson.

Donaldson said he didn’t have any trouble but that was not the case for one of his neighbors.

“We received a call from a woman about a U-Haul truck, involving one person—maybe two—knocking on her door,” said Matt Peterson, detective for the Richmond Police Department.

Peterson said the woman made the complaint on Friday and that they set up patrols in the neighborhood as a precaution.

However, Peterson said delivery drivers in rental trucks are not unusual this time of year.

“We know that UPS and FedEx lease the trucks because they have a lot more items being shipped for the holiday season,” said Peterson.

UPS issued the following statement:

“UPS’s uniformed drivers sometimes use rental vehicles to handle the additional holiday volume. The majority of our customers will see UPS’s familiar brown truck.”

FedEx added:

“As e-commerce continues to grow, so does the number of packages moving through our network. While the use of rental vehicles is typically temporary, during the busy shipping season contracted service providers for FedEx Ground may add rental vehicles to their fleets to accommodate the increased package volume. Employees making deliveries for those service providers are expected to wear a photo ID badge.”

Donaldson said it’s enough to ease his mind but added that he understands how the rental trucks could catch some people off guard.

“If you didn’t know that they had that or that they were going to be driving a different truck, I could understand some folks in some areas being a little concerned,” said Donaldson.

UPS alone expects to ship 750 million packages this holiday season.