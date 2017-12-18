× MidiCi’s Signature Nutella© Calzone with Fresh Berries

● Berries:

○ Cut up 4 strawberries, and mix with 1/4 cup raspberries and 1/4 blueberries.

○ In a cup, mix a splash of lemon juice and a pinch of brown sugar.

○ Gently stir berries in lemon juice/brown sugar mixture to keep from damaging berries.

○ Set aside.

● Dough:

○ Gather ingredients: 2 packets dry yeast, 2 tablespoons sugar, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, 1/4 cup EVOO, 4 cups flour.

○ Pour 1 1/2 cups warm water into bowl, sprinkle with yeast and let stand until foamy (about 5 min)

○ Whisk sugar, oil, salt into yeast mixture. Add flour and stir until sticky dough forms, then transfer into oiled bowl.

○ Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let sit in warm area until dough ball has doubled (about 1 hour).

○ Place on lightly floured surface and gently knead 1 or two times before using.

● Pre-bake:

○ Stretch dough

○ Add 6 lines of Nutella©

○ Add 1/4 cup of fresh mixed berries

○ Press edges to seal and trim excess dough

○ Fold dough over and tie

○ In our wood-fired ovens, we bake the Nutella© calzones for 2 minutes (give or take) at about 850 degrees. We look for a golden brown color with “leopard spots”.

After bake: