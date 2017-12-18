MidiCi’s Signature Nutella© Calzone with Fresh Berries

Posted 2:16 pm, December 18, 2017, by , Updated at 02:17PM, December 18, 2017

●       Berries:

○       Cut up 4 strawberries, and mix with 1/4 cup raspberries and 1/4 blueberries.

○       In a cup, mix a splash of lemon juice and a pinch of brown sugar.

○       Gently stir berries in lemon juice/brown sugar mixture to keep from damaging berries.

○       Set aside.

●       Dough:

○       Gather ingredients: 2 packets dry yeast, 2 tablespoons sugar, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, 1/4 cup EVOO, 4 cups flour.

○       Pour 1 1/2 cups warm water into bowl, sprinkle with yeast and let stand until foamy (about 5 min)

○       Whisk sugar, oil, salt into yeast mixture. Add flour and stir until sticky dough forms, then transfer into oiled bowl.

○       Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let sit in warm area until dough ball has doubled (about 1 hour).

○       Place on lightly floured surface and gently knead 1 or two times before using.

●       Pre-bake:

○       Stretch dough

○       Add 6 lines of Nutella©

○       Add 1/4 cup of fresh mixed berries

○       Press edges to seal and trim excess dough

○       Fold dough over and tie

○       In our wood-fired ovens, we bake the Nutella© calzones for 2 minutes (give or take) at about 850 degrees. We look for a golden brown color with “leopard spots”.

After bake:

  • Place 8-10 berries on Calzone and surrounding plate
  • Drizzle Nutella© in an “M” shape
  • Sprinkle powdered sugar
  • Add Balsamic glaze
  • Add grated coconut

 