MidiCi’s Signature Nutella© Calzone with Fresh Berries
● Berries:
○ Cut up 4 strawberries, and mix with 1/4 cup raspberries and 1/4 blueberries.
○ In a cup, mix a splash of lemon juice and a pinch of brown sugar.
○ Gently stir berries in lemon juice/brown sugar mixture to keep from damaging berries.
○ Set aside.
● Dough:
○ Gather ingredients: 2 packets dry yeast, 2 tablespoons sugar, 2 teaspoons kosher salt, 1/4 cup EVOO, 4 cups flour.
○ Pour 1 1/2 cups warm water into bowl, sprinkle with yeast and let stand until foamy (about 5 min)
○ Whisk sugar, oil, salt into yeast mixture. Add flour and stir until sticky dough forms, then transfer into oiled bowl.
○ Cover bowl with plastic wrap and let sit in warm area until dough ball has doubled (about 1 hour).
○ Place on lightly floured surface and gently knead 1 or two times before using.
● Pre-bake:
○ Stretch dough
○ Add 6 lines of Nutella©
○ Add 1/4 cup of fresh mixed berries
○ Press edges to seal and trim excess dough
○ Fold dough over and tie
○ In our wood-fired ovens, we bake the Nutella© calzones for 2 minutes (give or take) at about 850 degrees. We look for a golden brown color with “leopard spots”.
After bake:
- Place 8-10 berries on Calzone and surrounding plate
- Drizzle Nutella© in an “M” shape
- Sprinkle powdered sugar
- Add Balsamic glaze
- Add grated coconut