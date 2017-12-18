Nutrition studies suggest fats may not be the health hazard once thought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new study shows if you eat fat, you could actually live longer. The PURE study looked at 135,000 people worldwide, and it found that eating lots of carbohydrates was associated with an increased risk of death.

The study shows eating good fats in moderation can be good for your health, so here are some of the don'ts in eating fats.

“Fats are okay. But it's not the fat like putting butter in your coffee. I know that that's popular, or coconut oil. No, that's a fad diet. Bacon with cheese and cream is high fat, but that will not improve your health or longevity,” said Dr. James O’Keefe, a cardiologist with St. Luke’s Health System.

Dr. James O'Keefe warns, your diet shouldn't be all fat. He says most of the food you eat should be low-glycemic fruits and vegetables, but most of your calories should be food with healthy fats.

“Nuts, extra virgin olive oil, oily fish, avocado, and seeds, ok. Those are all natural foods very high in the right kinds of fats,” said Dr. O’Keefe.

He says some dairy is good for you too.

“You want fermented dairy, so cheese is okay and unsweetened yogurt,” said Dr. O’Keefe.

According to the author of the PURE study, the key to eating fats, fruits, and veggies is moderation.

According to an article by Medscape, a medical news source, the American Heart Association said in part the results of the pure study should be interpreted with significant caution, and overall it recommends people focus on a balanced diet.