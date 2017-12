RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police arrested a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home, leading to a standoff.

Police responded to a call around 5 p.m. in area of 69th Terrace and Elm in Raytown, after US Marshals attempted to serve a man with a warrant and he barricaded himself inside the home.

Raytown SWAT and negotiators were at the scene to assist.

After several hours, the suspect surrendered peacefully to authorities.