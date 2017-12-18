Police searching for 21-year-old man in gold Chevy Cruze after man shot near 97th & Lydia

Posted 3:54 pm, December 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:53PM, December 18, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot and killed in KCMO Monday afternoon, according to Kansas City police.

Police said a shooting occurred at The Fountains at LindenWoods apartment complex near E. 97th and Lydia Avenue around 2:20 p.m. A white male victim was found and taken to a nearby hospital, where they died of their injuries.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Travis D. Mills of Kansas City, Mo.

Police said they are looking for 21-year-old Malik S. Chapple and a gold Chevy Cruze with Kansas temp tags.

Police are searching for Malik S. Chapple and a gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruze (actual vehicle pictured)

