Police searching for 21-year-old man in gold Chevy Cruze after man shot near 97th & Lydia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot and killed in KCMO Monday afternoon, according to Kansas City police.
Police said a shooting occurred at The Fountains at LindenWoods apartment complex near E. 97th and Lydia Avenue around 2:20 p.m. A white male victim was found and taken to a nearby hospital, where they died of their injuries.
The victim was identified as 25-year-old Travis D. Mills of Kansas City, Mo.
Police said they are looking for 21-year-old Malik S. Chapple and a gold Chevy Cruze with Kansas temp tags.
