Police searching for 21-year-old man in gold Chevy Cruze after man shot near 97th & Lydia

Homicide scene at The Fountains at Linden Woods near Bannister Rd. pic.twitter.com/xYVr6p06ts — Dave D'Marko (@DaveDMarko) December 18, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot and killed in KCMO Monday afternoon, according to Kansas City police.

Police said a shooting occurred at The Fountains at LindenWoods apartment complex near E. 97th and Lydia Avenue around 2:20 p.m. A white male victim was found and taken to a nearby hospital, where they died of their injuries.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Travis D. Mills of Kansas City, Mo.

Police said they are looking for 21-year-old Malik S. Chapple and a gold Chevy Cruze with Kansas temp tags.

FOX 4 will updates this story as information becomes available.