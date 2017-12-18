Still in shock, friends can’t figure out why Blue Springs teen was at home where he was murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — As friends try to come to terms with the death Colby Stephenson, police are still trying to piece together what happened to the 16-year-old.

Stephenson did not live in the neighborhood near northwest 6th street and Duncan Road where he was shot and killed. The details surrounding this tragedy are still unclear.

“Evidently they shot a whole bunch at once, quick, and it was over with,” said Monty Smith who lives across the street from where the shooting happened early Monday morning.

“After I heard the fireworks I didn’t think much of it but then I got to thinking, maybe I better see if it was my yard and kids playing around, but it turned out to be a little more,” said Smith, who reported hearing about 20 gunshots.

Stephenson’s friends, who learned about his death in school showed up at the scene Monday afternoon in disbelief about what happened.

“Just one of those goofy guys that everyone just loved and the fact that he passed away is just so shocking to everyone because no one-- everyone is confused like, how? Who would do this? Who would hurt Colby?” questioned Stephenson’s cousin, T.J. Jackson.

The news was unbelievable to Khalil Osborn, who calls Stephenson his brother.

“No, this can’t be true, like you are lying. Stop playing; he's not dead. There’s no way. And then it end up being true,” Osborn said.

Stephenson did not live near where the shooting happened. Why he was there is something his friends can not seem to figure out.

“Everyone is just like confused, like, we don’t know why this would happen to him. Why he was over here, like, two o’clock in the morning, like nothing adds up,” said friend Kevin McAlister. “Like everything is just really weird.”

Stephenson went to Valley View High School in Blue Springs. His friends say he lived with his mother who was recently evicted from their Blue Springs townhome. Around that time, Stephenson called his friend Khalil Osborn asking if he could stay with him.

“He wanted to come stay with me and I couldn’t come out here to get him,” said Osborn. “I feel really bad because that is my brother, man. I ain't thought nothing like this would happen.”

Valley View had additional counseling and support at school Monday and will continue to as long as it is needed.

Police are looking for a late 1990s red Pontiac two-door car with a missing rear hubcap. If you have any information that can help police solve this crime, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.