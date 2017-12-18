Viewers are ready for YouTube’s 2017 rewind of most epic videos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YouTube is the place for just about every kind of video you can imagine - everything from how to chop an onion to music videos and vlogs from everyday people.

Tech Smart reporter Rich Demuro talked to YouTube Trends expert Nina Knight about what videos were the hottest in 2017!

Here's the full list:

1. Until We Will Become Dust - Oyster Masked (ตราบธุลีดิน - หน้ากากหอยนางรม) | THE MASK SINGER 2

2. ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography

3. Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect

4. Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer - America's Got Talent 2017

5. Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

6. Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

7. "INAUGURATION DAY" — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump's Inauguration

8. history of the entire world, i guess

9. In a Heartbeat - Animated Short Film

10. Children interrupt BBC News interview - BBC News