At 89 years young, Kansas City man running company his dad started isn’t ready to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s a feat if you can do a lot of things at 89-years-old…but for the CEO of a local pest control company…retirement is out of the question.

Norman Besheer is very much involved in his company — and although getting up there in age, is still very much young at heart.

“No, I’m only 89, why should I retire?” jokes Norman Besheer.

Gunter Pest Management CEO and past President Norman Besheer, is turning 89 in two days.

“I want to keep going, as long as I can,” adds Norman.

His father-in-law started the company in 1950.

“I’m in good health, and to me, this is my second home,” Norman says.

Norman has been with the company since 1971, he practiced law before that.

He’s a marine, and he’s very involved in many organizations.

“I love to be a leader in my industry, as well as others, that’s kept me young, kept me sharp,” Norman adds.

Norman handles the company’s checks, taxes, insurance- and he absolutely loves his office.

“It’s just something I like to do, for many years I worked in, you might say subservient roles in various companies, but here I’m a big fish in a little pond,” says Norman.

His son, Jay, who is now president of Gunter Pest, 220 W 72nd St., says his dad is definitely one of a kind.

“That’s a rare thing in today’s society for an 89 year old to be working…in fact, he lives in a retirement community, and he’s the only one that works in the whole community,” says Jay.

Jay says people often comment on the fact that his 89-year-old father still works full time.

“I think it’s a surprise to all of us…we’re taking it as we come, and our original plan was for him to retire at 65…and then 65 came, then 70 came, and then we just kind of stopped talking about it,” adds Jay.

“And I get my exercise, I’m here on the second floor, and I walk up and down stairs all day long…I don’t wait until I have this, this, and this ready to take downstairs, instead of asking them to bring me up something, I go down to them,” Norman says, “I’ve slowed down some, but I keep my nose to the grindstone.”

Although Jay says he most likely won’t work until his dad’s age, he hopes to keep the company in his family.

He says it’s possible the company could go five plus generations the way things are going.