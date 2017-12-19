FOX 4 Love Fund teams up with Chiefs for Christmas shopping spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Christmas came early for sixty local children and teens on at the Walmart in Independence on Tuesday night. An annual collaboration between the Kansas City Chiefs and the FOX 4 Love Fund allowed the children to load shopping carts with just about everything on their wish list.

"I mean it definitely feels good to see them have a smile on their face and enjoy this moment and get some Christmas presents," said Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

The Love Fund helps brighten the holidays for many local older children and youngsters who might otherwise miss out during the holidays.

“In fact, some of the kids will buy things for their parents or their brother and sister, not just for themselves but thinking about their family," said Dr. David Dockhorn, a board member on the Fox 4 Love Fund.

You can STILL donate to the FOX 4 Love Fund via the Facebook video below. Just check out the video within Facebook and click the 'Donate' button below the video.