Gingerbread house recipe from Ameristar’s pastry chef

Ingredients

Butter, unsalted 14 oz.

Brown sugar 18 oz.

Granulated sugar 14 oz.

Molasses 2 Tbs.

All purpose flour 2 ½ lbs.

Baking soda 1 ½ Tbs.

Ginger ¼ oz.

Cinnamon ¼ oz.

All spice ¼ oz.

Eggs 4 each

Milk ½ cup

Directions

1. Cream butter until just smooth. Try not to whip a lot of air into it.

2. Add brown sugar and white granulated sugar and mix. Scrape bowl and mix again until incorporated.

3. Add all dry ingredients and mix until combined.

4. Add molasses, eggs and milk while still mixing.

5. Scrape the bowl and finish mixing.

6. Chill dough over night

7. Pull dough out of refrigerator, let set at room temperature for about 15 minutes and roll to about ¼ inch thickness.

8. Cut to desired shapes. (creating a template out of cardboard or parchment helps)

9. Bake on a lined sheet pan at 340 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until medium brown.

10. Trim edges while still a little warm to clean up edges.

Royal Icing

Ingredients

Powdered sugar, sifted 4 cups

Meringue powder 3 Tbs

Flavoring extract (vanilla, etc) 1 Tbs

Warm water ¼ cup, as needed

Directions

1. Mix together the powdered sugar, meringue powder and flavoring extract with a paddle on low speed.

2. Add in warm water table spoon by table spoon until to desired thickness. It should be a thick paste, similar in consistency to toothpaste

3. Cover with wet cloth or plastic wrap completely to keep from drying out.

Edible Decorations

Assorted candy – the more colors and shapes, the better

Sprinkles and chocolate chips

Cookies and little crackers

Dried fruit

Pretzels

Cereals like Cheerios, mini shredded wheat, Fruit Loops

Victoria’s Tips for a Low-Stress Gingerbread Decoration Station:

1. Use a muffin tin to store the decorations you will be using for the house. Keeps them neat and tidy, also lets you know what you have so you can keep a visual idea of how to decorate your house

2. Use chip clips to keep the ends of your pastry bag closed when you are filling (at the tip, so it doesn’t run out, then at the open end so it doesn’t come out the backend when you are decorating)

3. Use soup cans as a support system to hold your walls up while it is drying. Don’t forget to take them out before you put the roof on!

4. Little hands like jobs! Put them in charge of specific things to keep “heated discussions” at a minimum. Each Kiddo gets a side of the house, one gets the roof, etc.

5. Don’t forget to have extra candy for munching!

6. Don’t like getting dirty? Wear plastic gloves (like when you color your hair) while you are putting the icing on. When you are done, peel the drips and dribbles away!

7. Don’t want to go to the trouble of making the gingerbread? Pre-made kits are an easy way to go, also graham crackers are super simple and kid-sized.

8. Put a plastic garbage bag or Holiday paper down under your decorating area so you don’t have to worry about cleaning up a huge mess!