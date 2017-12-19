KCK man charged with 2nd degree murder for deadly 2016 crash that killed 50-year-old mother

MISSION, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kan., man is being held on $500,000 bond for the charges he faces in Johnson County related to a deadly car crash in August of 2016.

The victim of that crash was a 50-year-old grandmother named Vickie Taylor. Taylor’s daughter says her mom was driving north on Metcalf Avenue when another driver jumped the median and hit her head on.

Police say that driver was Landunn Darail Richardson, 46. He’s charged with murder in the 2nd degree. The charges indicate police believe he was reckless and under the influence when he crashed into Taylor.

“I don’t know if words can accurately describe the pain we’re going through right now,” Toni McCleary, Taylor’s daughter, told FOX 4 News after the crash.

Original report: Woman killed in a Friday night car crash in Johnson County.

Mission Police took Richardson to the hospital after the crash. His injuries were not known at the time. Along with the 2nd degree murder charge, Richardson is also charged with driving on a suspended license- 3rd offense, and involuntary manslaughter/DUI. If Richardson posts bond, he must also abide by the following conditions: use a remote breath unit, house arrest with GPS, no illegal drugs, no alcohol or driving.

Taylor’s family has built this GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of her services and burial.