Mississippi 5-year-old calls 911 to save Christmas from the Grinch, gets to throw the Grinch in jail

BYRAM, Miss. — When police showed up at a Mississippi family’s home, they were shocked because they didn’t understand the reason. Then police explained they’d received a 911 call from a little voice concerned about the Grinch ruining Christmas.

Apparently, Tylon Pittman, 5, was watching videos on his cell phone over the weekend and discovered the Grinch’s small heart and plans to ruin Christmas. He called 911 to ask police to stop the Christmas criminal.

Police enjoyed the phone call so much that they decided to give an amazing memory to the 5-year-old (and themselves). Watch the video in the player above to see what happened! (They let TyLon take the Grinch to jail.)

“Put your hands behind your back,” TyLon told the Grinch in a gruff voice.