Overland Park police seek help finding missing 18-year-old who could be in danger

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department needs your assistance in locating eighteen year old Mikayala L. Norris, 5’3” in height, 185 lbs, blonde hair and blue eyes. Mikayala was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. Mikayla was last seen on December 17th 2017 around 8:30 pm at her place of employment in the 9500 block of Metcalf. Mikayla’s parents advised this was unusual for their daughter and advised, “She could be in danger”.

Mikayla was last seen in a 2007 black four door Toyota Camry bearing a Kansas licenses tag of 566 FSB. If you have any information about Mikayala’s whereabouts you are urged to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8721