Traffic deaths in Kansas City haven’t been this high since 1996

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There have been 98 traffic fatalities on metro roadways this year. That's thirty more than all of last year.

Kansas City police say the common factors are excessive speed, no seatbelts, and impairment.

But as FOX 4's Marcus Officer found out, the ultimate factor is the driver's judgment, or lack thereof.

"I feel very lucky to be alive. I think it really hit me a couple of weeks after the accident when I realized what really did happen," Sarah Hanson said.

The last six weeks of Sarah Hanson's life have revolved around physical therapy and healing after she was the victim of a hit-and-run on the plaza in Cctober.

"I was knocked unconscious, and broke my wrist, and broke my pelvis in two places, and had a really bad concussion," she recalled.

While Sarah is lucky to be alive, she was close to being among the record number of people been killed in car crashes this year.

"This is the highest total we've had in fatalities since 1979," Sgt. Bill Mahoney.

Sgt. Bill Mahoney of the Kansas City Police Department says 98 people died on metro roads - and even more were seriously injured in crashes he says could've been avoided.

"So much of this comes down to individual choices. I think that people, often times, are impaired and are not in touch with that," Mahoney added. "It's hard on our investigators. They are out there all the time and for them there is a face behind all of these numbers.

Sgt. Mahoney said he hopes folks think hard about how their actions behind the wheel can change their lives and the lives of others forever.

"The worst thing that can happen to you is you cause the death of another person. You survive and they die. Hopefully people keep that in mind in the closing weeks of the year and into next year," Mahoney warned.

A change that Sarah is slowly overcoming but one she is thankful to have.

"This could have gone so much different. This could have been so much worse and the fact that I`m here and I`m getting to be with family, and yes, I missed essentially a month of my life, but I'm still here," Sarah said. "It kind of gives the Christmas holiday a whole new meaning of just being grateful and joyful that I'm here and puts the little stuff in perspective."

KCPD are still searching for the suspect in Sarah's hit and run case as well as many more crashes. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Here are the traffic death totals by year since 1992.

1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 63 67 48 63 80 79 62 70 68 84 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 76 66 54 73 62 58 59 65 68 66 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 72 61 48 68 68 98

Total Deaths 1,648

Average number of deaths based on 25 years of data = 65.92 deaths/year