× Cake for Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce – 2018 NFL Pro Bowlers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League announced on Tuesday that three members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to participate in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl and on Wednesday, the three of them were presented with a big cake in celebration.

Tyreek Hill (Returner) – 2nd Nomination

Kareem Hunt (Running Back) – 1st Nomination

Travis Kelce (Tight End) – 3rd Nomination

The cake was brought in before Coach Andy Reid’s news conference. Fox 4 was told it was a 32 x 48 inch cake from HyVee, half chocolate and half vanilla.

Hill (5-10, 185) has played in all 14 games (12 starts) this season, tallying 24 punt returns for 203 yards (8.5 avg.) with one touchdown. Offensively, Hill has recorded 69 receptions for 1,074 yards (15.6 avg.) with seven touchdowns. Hill became the 12th player in Chiefs history to notch 1,000 or more yards receiving in a single season. He ranks second among all NFL receivers in overall touchdowns after Week 7 of the 2016 season.

This marks Hill’s second consecutive selection into the NFL’s all-star game. The Pearson, Georgia, native, played collegiately at West Alabama. He was selected by Kansas City in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Hunt (5-11, 216) has started all 14 games for the Chiefs during his rookie season, tallying 1,641 scrimmage yards (1,201 rushing yards and 440 receiving yards) with nine touchdowns. In Week 3 of the season, Hunt became the first player in NFL history to record a 50+ yard scrimmage touchdown in each of his first three career games. During Week 14, he rushed for 116 yards becoming just the second rookie in franchise history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. He is currently the franchise’s all-time leading rookie rusher.

The Willoughby, Ohio, native, played collegiately at Toledo where he finished his career as the school’s all-time leading rusher, totaling 4,945 yards on 782 rushes (6.3 avg.) with 44 touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (86th overall) by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Kelce (6-5, 260) has started at tight end in all 14 games this season, tallying 79 catches for 991 yards (12.5 avg.) with seven touchdowns. This season Kelce has recorded four 100+ yard receiving games and set a career-high in receiving touchdowns (7). He caught a touchdown in three-straight games from Weeks 7-9 and logged his second career two-touchdown game against the Jets. Kelce owns 303 receptions for 3,853 yards (12.7 avg.) with 21 touchdowns for his career. He has now caught a pass in 62 straight games, ranking as the third-best streak in team history.

This marks Kelce’s third consecutive selection into the NFL’s all-star game. A native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Kelce was selected by Kansas City in the third round (63rd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The 2018 Pro Bowl will return to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and will be televised on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC. This year’s game will mark the first time the Pro Bowl will air on both broadcast and cable networks, as well as being streamed live on the ESPN app. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams.