Classic Potato Latkes

5 large potatoes, Yukon Gold or Russet

1 small zuchinni

1 small yellow onion

5 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup oil for frying

Optional: 1/4 cup flour

Using a fine grater or the fine shredding blade on your food processor, grate the potatoes, onion, and zucchini into a large mixing bowl.

Add eggs, salt, and pepper and mix together. Heat the oil in a nonstick frying pan or skillet, over medium-high heat.

When oil begins to sizzle, use an 1/8 cup or large spoon to scoop the batter and gently drop into the oil. Press down lightly with a spatula to flatten.

Fry 2-3 minutes until golden, then flip the latkes and fry 1-2 minutes on the second side. Add up to 1/4 cup flour if you prefer denser latkes, or if they begin to fall apart.

Serve fresh, with applesauce or sour cream.