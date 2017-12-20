Classic Potato Latkes

- 5 large potatoes, Yukon Gold or Russet
- 1 small zuchinni
- 1 small yellow onion
- 5 eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup oil for frying
- Optional: 1/4 cup flour
Using a fine grater or the fine shredding blade on your food processor, grate the potatoes, onion, and zucchini into a large mixing bowl.
Add eggs, salt, and pepper and mix together. Heat the oil in a nonstick frying pan or skillet, over medium-high heat.
When oil begins to sizzle, use an 1/8 cup or large spoon to scoop the batter and gently drop into the oil. Press down lightly with a spatula to flatten.
Fry 2-3 minutes until golden, then flip the latkes and fry 1-2 minutes on the second side. Add up to 1/4 cup flour if you prefer denser latkes, or if they begin to fall apart.
Serve fresh, with applesauce or sour cream.