Facebook post leads police to female body; Suspect kills himself inside missing Overland Park teen’s car

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The bodies of two people were discovered late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning in two different locations and it's suspected they may be that of a missing 18-year-old woman and the man later seen driving her car after her disappearance.

A woman's body was discovered at Hillcrest and 83rd Street. Police went there to search after receiving a tip about a Facebook post in which a man reportedly said he had dumped the body of Mikayla Norris there.

The post appears on a profile from someone matching the suspect's description. It says, "Body across from 8503 hillcrest rd, damn gun jammed."

Police have not officially confirmed that it was Mikayla's body they found there, but did confirm finding a body matching her description.

"After an extensive search by land and air, a body has been located in a wooded area," said Darin Snapp, Kansas City, Mo. police spokesperson.

The other person was found dead in Liberty behind Academy Sports. The man was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Norris' car.

"We are investigating the deaths as possible murder/suicide," Snapp said.

Late Tuesday night, FOX 4 received a tip about the Facebook post. FOX 4's Robert Townsend went to the location, and found police searching the area with flashlights.

Mikayla Norris, 18, of Overland Park, didn’t show up for work Monday at Jack Stack Barbecue in Overland Park. A flyer from Kansas Missing and Unsolved said she was believed to be going to a party Sunday in Independence and her last text said she was hanging out with friends.

Later, an unknown man was spotted driving her car.

After seeing reports about the missing woman's car, a witness took pictures of the the man filling up the gas tank at a Gladstone QT.

But the witness quickly figured out it wasn’t Norris filling up her car at the Gladstone QuikTrip, and the man didn’t seem happy about her trying to see if anyone else was in the car.

"In the process of doing that, the person who was driving the vehicle at the time got suspicious and started approaching our witness and acting like maybe he had a gun," Captain James Sutterby with Overland Park Police said.

Surveillance photos show the driver of that car paying for gas with cash. He was in the store for only about 15 seconds. And police say there’s no indication Norris was in the car.

The suspect who police now believe is dead but whose name they are not releasing, was also suspected in a shooting Tuesday. Police believe he shot at a woman in her car.