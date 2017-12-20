‘Fight Dirty’ family says goodbye to mom who used battle with cancer to help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- FOX 4 first introduced you to the Haddad family back in June. The Lee's Summit wife and mother of three bravely battling cancer.

That battle is over.

Cara Haddad passed away earlier this month, but her spirit and the community support linger on.

“There`s a giant hole in our lives. It`s strange because I have a lot of moments where I feel it`s a surreal moment, like I keep waiting for a text or for her to walk through the door,” Cara’s widower, Josh, said.

Cara Haddad turned 39 in August; she died on Dec. 5.

“In 2015 she had triple negative breast cancer, and then after a number of rounds of chemo and a double mastectomy, she was clear for a year, and then this past May of 2017 it came back,” Josh explained.

Unfortunately, it spread to her liver and lungs.

“We had a really great community outpouring. I`m still overwhelmed by the things that we received, and messages that we received every day,” Josh said.

Josh Haddad said they came up with the 'Fight Dirty' slogan and made a shirt for a race in between her bouts of cancer. When her cancer came back this year, they kept the slogan.

“It was something of hope for us as a family, but I think its kind of given other people who are supporting us hope, too,” Josh added.

In October, they put on a golf tournament, the first annual Fight Dirty Golf Classic, to help those in need in their community.

“The hope is that next year we can repeat the success of this golf tournament and then spread the gift that was given to that, of support and financial donations, to help support another family in town that might be in the same situation next year,” Jeff Tyler, a family friend and neighbor, said.

Cara and Josh have three kids, ages nine, six, and three.

Josh said this first holiday season without her will certainly be a tough one.

“My nine-year-old, it was his idea to keep our routine as normal as possible,” Josh said. “We feel like we owe it to mom to move on, and that`s what we`re gonna do. We`re going to try to live just every day the best we can.”

For more information, you can visit the “Fight Dirty” Facebook page.