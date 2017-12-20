× Holiday lunch served at Kansas City Community Kitchen to all guests who come

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The one and only time during the year the Kansas City Community Kitchen, a program of NourishKC at 750 Paseo Blvd., closes its doors is for its annual holiday luncheon where guests come together as a community and share a free, traditional Christmas meal.

After lunch, they get to shop for free for warm clothes and other items in a store set up and stocked by St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

Donations come from churches all around.

Our chef, culinary trainees and volunteers prepared all the food served by a large group of volunteers. Shuttles ran from the community kitchen and Hope Faith Ministries beginning at 10 a.m.

