Hundreds of metro AT&T employees laid off just before Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- AT&T has announced layoff’s affecting people in five states, including Missouri.

Just days before Christmas, hundreds of people in the metro found out they will be out of jobs come Jan. 4.

On Dec. 16, the company announced a surplus affecting an estimated 600 employees in Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. The workers affected are both indoor and outdoor technicians.

Many of the layoffs in the metro area affect Direct TV technicians and employees at a local call center.

On Thursday, leaders of the Local 6360 Union held a meeting to offer help and share resources with workers who have been laid off. The meeting falls on the same night AT&T announced $1,000 bonuses for more than 200,000 U.S. employees in response to the GOP Tax Plan passing. Those recently notified of these job cuts say the bonuses seem like a slap in the face.

“How can you lay people off and then give them $1,000 and say that there’s going to be more jobs available? I wish someone could tell me how that’s possible because I have to explain that to my members, and right now at this time of year, this is a difficult pill to swallow,” said Joseph Blanco, president of Local 6360 Communication Workers of America Union.

“It makes no sense. It creates a lot of tension and, quite frankly, a lot of our members are on edge because they don’t understand the direction of this company and its mentality of how they’re being treated,” he said.

Local unions are busy working to set up job interviews for surplus workers and inform them of new opportunities in the area. Local 6360 is also setting up a series of workshops so laid off workers can understand what happens when the paycheck stops and the statewide resources that are available to them.