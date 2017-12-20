Is “Dunkirk” done for? How about “mother!,” “Victoria and Abdul” and “Ninjago?” Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple of Oscar hopefuls, an animated farce and a title that landed on Shawn's "Worst of the Year" list are now available to stream or pick up on DVD. Don't commit until you check out Shawn and Russ and this week's home video reviews!

1) DUNKIRK (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

“Dunkirk” is an engrossing WWII epic from filmmaker Christopher Nolan about the evacuation of Allied troops from the beaches of France. Instead of a tidy plot, Nolan immerses the audience into the action to provide a visceral, impressive 'you are there' experience.

Shawn says well executed but the lack of a true narrative and zero character development are perplexing.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) mother! (R)

Paramount Pictures

RUSS

Darren Aronofsky's "mother!" is an allegorical head trip disguised as a psychological horror thriller. Jennifer Lawrence is terrific and this wacky movie is never boring, but it goes off the deep end, evolving from a parlor thriller into "World War Z."

Shawn says too bizarre for anyone's good. A strange disaster.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

3) VICTORIA & ABDUL (PG-13)

Focus Features

RUSS

All you really need to say about “Victoria & Abdul” is that Oscar-winner Judy Dench is in it. She plays Queen Victoria, who befriends an Indian footman, played by Bollywood star Ali Fazal.

This low key drama may not be accurate history, but it’s entertaining speculation.

Shawn says it's light but cute. It’s well acted and interesting. If not a bit safe.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) THE LEGO NINJAGO MOVIE (PG)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

Although the novelty is wearing a bit thin, "The Lego Ninjago Movie" is, for the most part, a cheeky, colorful animated lark. It plays a bit like a video game hyped up on caffeine.

Shawn says it's time to retire the Roy pieces. Enough already.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

