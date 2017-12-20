Is “The Greatest Showman” a circus? “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” a morass? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo ---

1) THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

If you're a lover of musicals, Hugh Jackman has a Christmas gift for you. "The Greatest Showman" is a colorful, whimsical fable based on the life of famed circus founder, P.T. Barnum. It may take you a moment to adjust to hearing contemporary pop tunes sung by characters in the 1800s, but like "Moulin Rouge," it somehow works.

SHAWN

"The Greatest Showman" is so much fun. You got Hugh Jackman's contagious charisma, Zac Efron holding his own and Zendaya flying through the air with ease.

RUSS

There's little that's historically accurate here, but a talented cast, creative filmmaking and tunes from the guys who gave us "La La Land" add up to cinematic joy for fans of the genre. If you DON'T like musicals, take away one popcorn bag, because you'll think the rest of us are all suckers.

SHAWN

The music is pop radio catchy and the story is suitable for the entire family. It's rated PG!

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (PG-13)

Sony Pictures

SHAWN

Everyone involved in "Jumanji" is so completely annoying. It's a wretched remake that exists for no particular reason.

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags