Italian Cherry Sangria recipe from Spin Pizza

Fill a Wine Glass to the top with Ice

Pour the ice into a Shaker Tin

Add 1/3 cup of Red Sangria Mix, 1 Teaspoon Amarena Cherry Syrup, and 2 Tablespoons of Cranberry Juice to the Shaker Tin

Shake the ingredients vigorously in the tin, and then pour into the Wine Glass

Garnish with two Amarena Cherries on a wooden skewer and one black stir straw

AMARENA CHERRY SYRUP

Open the can of Amarena cherries. Pour the Cherries into a China Cap strainer placed in a 4 quart container to drain off the syrup. Once fully drained, pour the Cherries into a 4 quart container and transfer to the bar cooler for storage. Pour the Syrup into a salad dressing squeeze bottle. Cap with a RED squeeze bottle lid, and shake well to blend.

PLEASE NOTE – the holiday sangria is not being served in stores. It’s just a fun recipe for viewers to enjoy making at home.