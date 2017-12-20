× KC man, 21, charged with 2nd degree murder for allegedly killing man in front of child during drug deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in Jackson County Court in Monday’s fatal shooting in south Kansas City.

Malik S. Chapple faces Murder 2nd Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, Robbery 1st Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

According to court records, Travis Mills, 25, was shot and killed in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of E. 97th Street in South Kansas City.

Police say Mills, Chapple and others were involved in a drug deal. Police say Chapple came to the meeting with a child in a back car seat, which is the reason prosecutors charged him with child endangerment.

According to a statement from a witness, the victim, Travis Mills had just returned from Colorado where he purchased $750 worth of marijuana and was selling it to Chapple. The witness who was with Mills during the drug sale transaction said the two cars parked next to each other. Chapple got into the backseat of Mills’ car. He took the marijuana back to his car to weigh it, she said. When he returned to Mills’ car, he had a gun, the witness said. At the same time, a passenger from Chapple’s car came around the other side of Mills’ vehicle, leaving the child in the backseat of their car. Mills and Chapple’s passenger struggled and then the witness says Chapple shot Mills. Chapple then pointed the gun at the witness and demanded the marijuana, which was handed over.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000 cash.

Fox 4 has asked prosecutors if Chapple is in custody or if they are still looking for him and the gold Chevy Cruze. Police asked the public to be on the lookout for a gold Chevy Cruze with Kansas temp tags, driven by Malik Chapple. He has not turned up in any jail or police records as ‘in custody.’

