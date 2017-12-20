× Kemper Arena will not be named Mosaic Arena after all as Mosaic Life Care releases naming rights sponsorship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care announced Wednesday it has released the naming rights sponsorship for Kemper Arena.

Over the summer, Kansas City’s city council voted to sell the arena to development firm Foutch Brothers, which plans to invest more than $16-million in it and call the facility ‘Mosaic Arena.’

Improvements are to include a 350-meter track, several basketball courts, restaurants, offices and retail space.

Now those plans have changed because Mosaic’s strategy for the area has apparently changed.

“As we built-out our Kansas City strategy, the Kemper Arena sponsorship was a terrific complement,” said Mark Laney, MD, CEO of Mosaic Life Care. “Now that Saint Luke’s has acquired the majority of our thriving Kansas City health clinics, it makes good financial sense for us to relinquish the naming rights to the arena. We have been working with Steve Foutch and his team throughout this process.”

Earlier this week, Mosaic Life Care announced a transaction that sends six of Mosaic’s eight Northland health clinics to Saint Luke’s. Mosaic Life Care—a member of the Mayo Clinic Member Network—has a 352-bed, award-winning hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri and provides high quality health care in the surrounding 41-county area.

“While we’re very excited about our plans for Kemper, we’re disappointed that Mosaic won’t be our sponsorship partner,” said Steve Foutch, CEO, Foutch Brothers. “We completely understand their rationale and we wish them continued success.”