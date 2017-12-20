Local agency keeps a vigilant eye on lead levels in toys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Toys are meant to be fun and the Kansas City Health Department are making sure they are also safe.

“What we`re doing today is we`re testing toys with our gun. A lot of these today do have a lot of lead exposures to them.” Scott Graybill, Program Manager of Lead Safe KC, said. “The safety commission requires a requirement of 100 parts-per-million or below is a high reading. We normally wait about 10 seconds to see if we get a good reading on it.”

Amy Roberts, of the Kansas City Health Department, said the Childhood Lead Poisoning, Healthy Homes program was established in 1994 to help ensure metro children are not accidentally exposing themselves to lead.

“We have around 1,500 lead-poisoned children around Kansas City at any given time.” Roberts said, “Lead affects children the most because they are growing and developing at a really fast rate and they absorb more lead. Their brains are growing when they are the littlest; that`s when you see the most brain development and brain growth so that`s when it can have its worst affects.”

Roberts said children around two years old are most at risk because they tend to explore many different items, including toys, with their hands and mouths. Roberts said lead exposure can have both short- and long-term health effects on children.

“They used to think that if you had a level of under 15 micrograms per deciliter, which is how they measured it, that the impact wouldn’t be as significant, but research has shown that even lower levels of lead can have a serious impact on math and reading scores and intellectual development,” Roberts said.

While all toys do not contain lead, some are more prone to higher readings than others.

“Toys that we see that maybe high are metal toys that are painted, wooden toys that are painted, and toys with metal components. If it`s plastic with metal inside. Metal or wires,” Roberts added.

While none of the toys tested during this story revealed significant lead levels, Roberts said parents can follow a few rules to help limit their children, and themselves, from exposure.

“The toys should be age-appropriate for the child. It`s not worn or cracked so it doesn`t show signs of wear, and that it`s an actual toy that`s made to be played with and not another product,” Roberts said.