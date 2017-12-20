The Bellas are back and heading to Paris for Pitch Perfect 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bellas are back and this time their headed overseas. The ladies from Pitch Perfect are reuniting for the third installment in the comedic musical franchise.

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards sat down with stars Brittany Snow and Anna Camp to talk about getting the crew back together for Pitch Perfect 3.

The Barton Bellas are now all grown up, graduated from college and trying to make it in the real world. But it looks like they're regrouping and heading to Paris, to put on a show for the troops at the USO tour.

Watch the trailer below: