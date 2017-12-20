Urban Table recipe: Seared Chilean Seabass with Parmesan Riscotto & Champagne Truffle Sauce

Guest: Jason Finnerty / Urban Table

Seared Chilean Seabass, Parmesan Risotto, Champagne Truffle Sauce:

Parmesan Risotto:

1 cup arborio rice

1/2 cup diced shallots

4 tbl of butter

1 cup white wine

3 cups chicken stock

1 tsp fresh thyme

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

– Add 1 Tbl of butter to saute pan, melt

– add shallots and cook till translucent add rice cook for 2-3 minutes (do not brown rice)

-deglaze with white wine and continue stirring till reduced

-add chicken stock 1 cup at a time while stirring until each cup is absorbed for about 25-30 minutes or until rice in al dente

-add remaining butter, thyme, and Parmesan stir to incorporate

Champagne truffle sauce:

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup champagne

8 oz cold cubed butter

1/2 cup diced shallots

1 TBl shaved black truffle

– Add shallot to pot with 1 oz of melted butter, saute till translucent

-add vinegar and champagne and reduce by 3/4.

-slowly add in cubed butter while stirring

– remove from heat and add shaved truffle