Urban Table recipe: Seared Chilean Seabass with Parmesan Riscotto & Champagne Truffle Sauce

Guest: Jason Finnerty / Urban Table
Seared Chilean Seabass, Parmesan Risotto, Champagne Truffle Sauce:
Parmesan Risotto:
1 cup arborio rice
1/2 cup diced shallots
4 tbl of butter
1 cup white wine
3 cups chicken stock
1 tsp fresh thyme
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
– Add 1 Tbl of butter to saute pan, melt
– add shallots and cook till translucent add rice cook for 2-3 minutes (do not brown rice)
-deglaze with white wine and continue stirring till reduced
-add chicken stock 1 cup at a time while stirring until each cup is absorbed for about 25-30 minutes or until rice in al dente
-add remaining butter, thyme, and Parmesan stir to incorporate
Champagne truffle sauce:
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
1/4 cup champagne
8 oz cold cubed butter
1/2 cup diced shallots
1 TBl shaved black truffle
– Add shallot to pot with 1 oz of melted butter, saute till translucent
-add vinegar and champagne and reduce by 3/4.
-slowly add in cubed butter while stirring
– remove from heat and add shaved truffle