× 128 U.N. countries vote to declare Pres. Trump’s Jerusalem declaration ‘null and void’, expect him to rescind it

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions to declare President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.”

Thursday’s vote, while a victory for the Palestinians, was significantly lower than its supporters had hoped for, with many forecasting at least 150 “yes” votes. It is noteworthy that 21 countries were absent.

In that sense, it was a victory for the United States, with Trump’s threat to cut off U.S. funding to countries that oppose his decision having an impact.

Reaction:

Israel

Israel’s prime minister says he completely rejects the “preposterous” U.N. resolution.

Benjamin Netanyahu says in a video posted to Facebook that Jerusalem “always was, always will be” Israel’s capital. He also says he appreciates that “a growing number of countries refuse to participate in this theater of the absurd.”

Netanyahu is thanking President Donald Trump for his “stalwart defense of Israel.”

Trump’s declaration on Dec. 6 departed from decades of U.S. policy, and international consensus, that the fate of Jerusalem should be decided through negotiations.

Jerusalem lies at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel sees the city as its undivided capital. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, home to key Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites, as their capital.

Palestians

An aide to the Palestinian president is thanking countries that voted in favor of a U.N. resolution countering the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “despite all the pressure exerted on them.”

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a senior adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, appeared to be referring to a threat by President Donald Trump to cut off U.S. funding to countries that support the resolution.

Hamas

The Islamic militant group Hamas is welcoming a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.”

In a statement, spokesman Fawzi Barhoum calls the resolution “a step in the right direction” and “a blow to (President Donald) Trump’s announcement.” He says the resolution emphasizes “the Palestinian right to the holy city.”

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, seeks a state in all of historic Palestine, including what is now Israel. The Western-backed Palestinian Authority, under President Mahmoud Abbas, claims Gaza and the West Bank as part of a future Palestinian state, with east Jerusalem as capital.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he expects President Donald Trump’s administration to rescind its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Erdogan says: “We expect the Trump administration to rescind without further delay its unfortunate decision, whose illegality has been clearly established by (the U.N. General Assembly).”

Iran

Iran’s foreign minister is welcoming the U.N. General Assembly resolution rejecting the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, calling it a “global no” to intimidation by President Donald Trump.

Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted after the vote that the resolution soundly criticizes “Trump’s regime thuggish intimidation at UN.”

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups such as the Palestinian Hamas

Foreign aid

The Trump administration says “no decisions have been made” about cutting off foreign aid to countries that voted against the United States on a U.N. vote about Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump had threatened to withhold money to countries that voted to denounce his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. On Thursday, 128 countries defied his threat and voted against the U.S.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says that Trump’s foreign policy team “has been empowered to explore various options” in the future about relations with those countries. But she says there’s no decision yet.

Nauert also says the U.N. vote “is not the only factor” the U.S. will consider when it comes to determining its relationship with foreign countries.