× 84 dogs, 17 cats rescued from miserable life in Bates County, Mo

BATES COUNTY, Mo. — In Bates County, Mo., about 25 miles south of Harrisonville, Mo., on I-49, (an hour south of Kansas City), the Humane Society rescued 84 dogs and 17 cats from filthy, unsafe living conditions.

As seen in the pictures, the majority of dogs and cats were living inside a waste-filled, trash-strewn, dilapidated small house.

Many were in crates with layers of feces- and urine-saturated newspaper. Some single-dog crates contained two or three dogs.

The majority of the animals didn’t have access to water and there was no running water on the property.

Rescuers say the animals had no room to stand. Crates with animals in them were stacked on top of each other; others were outdoors, filled with animal waste and with little to no protection from the weather.

The dogs are small, medium and large breeds, ranging in age from nursing puppies to mature, adult dogs; the cats are all adults of mixed breeds.

“These animals were forced to live in truly squalid conditions, the worst I have encountered in more than 40 years of rescuing animals from abuse and neglect,” said Debbie Hill, vice president of operations, Humane Society of Missouri.

A concerned citizen contacted the Humane Society of Missouri and the Bates County Sheriff’s Office about living conditions for the animals. Both agencies visited the property but were only allowed to view a few of the animals and were not given access to areas in which the animals were living. Recommendations for proper animal care were given to the owner.

However, conditions did not improve. The Bates County Sheriff’s Office acted quickly, obtained a warrant to inspect the property and remove animals as necessary. The Sheriff’s office requested the Humane Society of Missouri’s assistance in removing, transporting and sheltering the animals.

“As is typical in hoarding situations, persons allowed to continue to own animals often continue to collect them. We will provide an extensive report of our findings to the Bates County Prosecutor and recommend prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. The only way to protect animals from these horrific, dangerous conditions in the future is to prevent this person from possessing additional animals,” said Kathy Warnick, president, Humane Society of Missouri.

The dogs and cats were transported to Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri late Wednesday night.

A disposition hearing to determine permanent custody of the animals will be held Jan. 2, 2018, at the Bates County Court House in Butler, Missouri.

To aid in their socialization and recovery, the Humane Society of Missouri is requesting donations of dog and cat toys, long-cut shredded paper, newspapers, towels, blankets and sheets. Donations may be dropped off at the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. Adoption Center, 1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Monetary donations to provide for the animals’ care may be made at www.hsmo.org or by calling 314-951-1542.