‘Big Sonia Day:’ Kansas City leaders salute local Holocaust survivor, star of new documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In a unanimous vote Thursday at City Hall, the Kansas City Council declared Dec. 21 as "Big Sonia Day" in honor of local Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski.

The 92-year-old survived horrific ordeals in a series of Nazi concentration camps during World War II before ultimately settling in Overland Park, Kansas.

After a swift vote approving the resolution and a round of hearty applause in council chambers, Warshawski dedicated the honor to the millions who perished in the Holocaust.

“This is for all of those who didn’t make it,” Warshawski said. “On the gallows and all of those places before they died. And I feel it is my responsibility, all of these years, to speak for them.”

Warshawski’s incredible spirit and determination are showcased in a new documentary "Big Sonia," which is enjoying a very successful run at the Glenwood Arts Theatre in Overland Park. Screenings of "Big Sonia" are scheduled through Jan. 4.