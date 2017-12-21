× Families line up to receive hams from Kansas City, Mo., police thanks to HyVee donation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First responders put down their life-saving equipment and made some holiday-saving donations this week. At Kansas City’s East Patrol at 27th and Prospect on Wednesday, officers, firefighters and paramedics gave away 500 hams.

“I think we’re going to have enough,” said Major James Thomas, East Patrol division. “At last count I think we had about 300 people that were outside but this is going to be going on until about 6 o’clock.”

HyVee grocery stores provided the hams, which went to families in need mostly in the urban core. The giveaway lasted until the hams were gone.

“It’s one of our core philosophies here with the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department to partner with the community and in this case it was HyVee that stepped up the the plate, no pun intended, and delivered these hams, which in turn allows us to really foster and develop and really build on that relationship with the community because we are the ones that are in turn handing it out to them,” said Major Thomas.

HyVee selected seven cities within the midwestern area to distribute the hams.