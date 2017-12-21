Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're hosting the holiday dinner this year and really want to impress your guests Chef Renee Kelly of Renee Kelly's Harvest has a recipe for you. She visited Fox 4 Thursday to demonstrate how to make fig stuffed quail with roasted Brussels sprouts.

Fig stuffed quail with roasted Brussels sprouts

Quail

8 each quail- ribs carefully removed

8 strips sliced bacon

2 Tablespoons honey

3 Tablespoons orange juice

3 Tablespoons chicken broth

Stuffing

8 ounces mild Italian sausages

2 large shallots

2 celery stalks

6 ounces dried black figs

1 cup canned low-salt chicken broth

3 tablespoons bourbon

1 teaspoon fresh thyme chopped

4 cups breadcrumbs

12 ounces chopped pecans

Upcoming Events

Champagne Tasting

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

New Year's Eve Dinner

6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

5 course wine dinner

$125 per guest

Cooking Classes with Renee Kelly

$75 per person

Jan.11 Paleo Diet

Jan. 25 Ketogenic Diet

Feb. 8 Aphrodisiac Foods

March 1 Paleo Desserts

March 8 Ravioli

