KC drunk driving enforcement will continue despite loss of funding from state legislature, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City officials say drunk driving enforcement will go on -- even though the city is struggling with the funding for it.

The city planned seven drunk driving saturation patrols this month. They've already conducted two of them. The result? Nine DWI arrests.

The issue is how they conduct these patrols. The Missouri legislature cut off funding for checkpoints.

KC police believe that decision came at a bad time.

"The DUIs were trending up before the checkpoints were defunded, obviously going in the wrong direction," KC Police Sgt. Christopher Bentch said. "To lose a tool was bad for our enforcement efforts."

Kansas City police said, so far this year, the number of DWI arrests has dropped by 67 percent over the same time last year.