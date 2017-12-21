KC firefighters pull unconscious person from burning home near 67th and Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is recovering in the hospital after firefighters pulled them from a burning home near E. 67th and Brooklyn Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the home just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a fire in the basement.

When firefighters got inside the home, they found one person unresponsive in the basement.

They were able to get that person out of the home and put out the fire before it spread to any other rooms.

Firefighters say the person they pulled from the fire was taken to the hospital but has since regained consciousness and was talking.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.