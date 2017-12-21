Month after voters approve plan for new KCI, city council continues discussion whether they’ll proceed with Edgemoor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Council may cut ties Thursday with Edgemoor, the company selected to build a single terminal airport at KCI.

Since voters approved a new airport in November, there's been plenty of turbulence surrounding the plan and its future.

Some council members don’t want Edgemoor to take the lead because of what they call a “lack of financial framework” and “shallow commitment to community benefits,” --they don’t believe Edgemoor’s plan does enough to benefit minority business owners in Kansas City.

The managing director at Edgmoor argues the company has aggressive goals and strategies to get where the council needs it to be. But if Edgemoor is grounded, KCI partnership, a group led by a second place finisher to the project AECOM, is on the council's radar. Local firm Burns and McDonnell is also a part of that KCI partnership team.

Mayor Sly James says the council’s actions have put a stain on the city, and he says he will do everything he can to get it back on track.

The process starts at 9:30 a.m., when the airport council meets. Fox 4’s Kera Mashek will be here. The city council will also meet Thursday.

Fox 4 is monitoring the situation and will send a push alert if any decisions are made. Download the fox4kc app and be sure to sign up under “alerts” for “push notifications” so you don’t miss the alert FOX 4 Android app | FOX 4 iPhone app