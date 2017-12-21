Raymore man says as he was leaving for work 3 masked men forced him back into his house, assaulted and robbed him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYMORE, Mo. -- Police are looking for three men they say forced their way into a Raymore home early Thursday morning, assaulted the homeowners then robbed them.

Police Chief Jan Zimmerman is calling this a home invasion robbery and say it happened around 6:16 a.m. at a home near East Lucy Webb Road and South Adams Street.

One of the homeowners told police that he was walking outside to leave for work when three masked men confronted him. The man says the suspects forced him back inside where they assaulted him and his wife.

The suspects robbed the couple before taking off. Chief Zimmerman was not immediately sure what the suspects took from the homeowners.

The homeowners were taken to a nearby hospital where they were both treated for non life-threatening injuries. The wife was treated and was released Thursday and the husband was admitted to the hospital.

"This does not happen in Raymore, thankfully," Chief Zimmerman said. "We do sometimes see our share of property crimes --cars broken into, people leaving gifts out in cars or leaving cars running while they're warming up, which happens frequently this time of year-- but certainly not this type of violent crime. We don't experience that here."

If you witnessed the incident, police say they want to hear from you. You can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

