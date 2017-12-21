Teen’s Eagle Scout project donates thousands of dollars in sports equipment to KC’s Urban Youth Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Urban Youth Academy won't be open for a few more months, but on Thursday, the academy got a great gift to help them prepare for opening day.

For his Eagle Scout project, 16-year-old Wyatt Benteman donated more than $10,000 in baseball and softball equipment to Urban Youth Academy.

"We've got all sorts of equipment and clothing," Benteman said, showing off the items he's collected. "Over here we've got used helmets. We got a ton of those. We've got brand new gloves, ranging of all sorts of sizes from t-ball to other sizes. We've even got some catchers mitts in here."

Benteman isn't a baseball player, but he is helping make the dreams of future ball players come true with his donation.

"We had three separate occasions where we did drives at baseball tournaments, which we try to do for as long as possible and as long as our scouts could help us out with," he said.

Benteman had a very simple reason why he chose to help the Urban Youth Academy.

"I wanted to do something that would impact the community more than what a lot of scouts do, which is -- they try to get it done quick," he said. "They try to do simple like a bench, and I wanted to do something that would impact the community. And I love baseball, and I have for my entire life, so I wanted to do something that added that to my project."

It's a project that Director Darwin Pennye said addresses one of Urban Youth Academy's biggest issues, and thanks to this gift, the opportunity for success is even greater for students that will soon be on the Academy's new fields.

"The biggest hurdle that keeps kids away from playing the game today is the cost of equipment and the lack of resources that they have," he said. "For us to say that equipment is not an issue, just to get your body down here and to have a willingness, to me it puts us in a position now to make some dreams come true."

Dreams that Benteman said he's hopeful to one day see with his own eyes.

"It feels great that I'm going to have some kind of legacy that`s going to help kids that might be the next generation of MLB players or next college players that are going to be stars," he said. "I think that's an important, one of the cooler, parts of this project."

The academy opens in March. Donations can still be made to the academy here.